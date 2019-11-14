Menu
Large amount of drugs 'found on backseat of car'

Monique Preston
14th Nov 2019 11:06 AM
ALMOST 4kg of marijuana was allegedly found in a shopping bag in a car pulled over by police in Proserpine last week.

Proserpine Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mark Flynn said police found the drugs when they searched a car after intercepting it on the Bruce Highway at 6pm on November 8.

The bag of dried marijuana was on the back seat, Sgt Flynn said.

A 52-year-old Townsville man was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

He will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 9.

