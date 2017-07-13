22°
UPDATE: Woman to face court for allegedly smuggling drugs

Carlie Walker
13th Jul 2017 11:30 AM Updated: 1:56 PM

UPDATE 1.45PM: A 44-year-old woman has been charged with supplying dangerous drugs within a correctional centre and possessing dangerous drugs.

She was detained after visiting a prisoner at Maryborough Correctional Centre on Saturday.

The woman was given a notice to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 8.

EARLIER: A visitor to Maryborough Correctional Centre allegedly tried to smuggle in drugs.

One Saturday a corrective services officer who was monitoring visits at the prison identified a prisoner allegedly trying to conceal contrabrand.

A search of the prisoner allegedly found a significant number of Subutex tablets, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

A separate package of Subutex strips was also allegedly found.

The visitor to the prisoner was detained by the Queensland Police for questioning.

The matter is now subject to police investigation.

"Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the safety and security of all correctional centres for prisoners, staff and visitors," a QCS spokesperson said.

"QCS has a zero‑tolerance approach to drugs and contraband in prisons.

"The officer who detected this attempt at introducing contraband to the Maryborough Correctional Centre is a great example of how the vigilance of our staff is a key line of defence to keep our facilities safe.

"Prisoners and visitors smuggling or dealing in contraband in correctional centres is a serious issue.

"Prisoners may pressure their visitors or endanger their safety by attempting to introduce contraband into correctional centres.

"Visitors entering correctional centres are subject to a combination of personal, electronic and passive alert drug detection dog searches. This includes metal detection and x-ray scanning searches by QCS staff.

"No matter the reason, if people attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional centre, there are consequences."

Taking or attempting to take a prohibited thing into a corrective services facility is an offence with a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  drugs maryborough correctional centre subutex

