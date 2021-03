The court heard police searched the car and found 2.6 grams of cannabis and four shotgun shells. Picture: iStock

The court heard police searched the car and found 2.6 grams of cannabis and four shotgun shells. Picture: iStock

A man was caught with drugs and shotgun shells when he was stopped by police on January 31.

Patrick David Benjamin Hutley pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week to possessing dangerous drugs and the ammunition.

The court heard police searched the car and found 2.6 grams of cannabis and four shotgun shells

The court heard Hutley was obtaining casual work.

He was fined $800 and convictions were recorded.