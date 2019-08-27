Menu
NT Corrections Commissioner Scott McNairn said drugs were an issue in all prisons
Crime

Drones and tennis balls used in prison drug smuggles

by STAFF WRITERS
27th Aug 2019 10:32 AM
PRISONERS are attempting smuggle in drugs into jail using drones and tennis balls, says NT Corrections Commissioner Scott McNairn.

Speaking to ABC Darwin Tuesday morning, Mr McNairn acknowledged drugs were an issue in Territory prisons.

"Drugs are an issue in every prison," Mr McNairn said.

"We have really good security - we have drug detection dogs, we have strict search.

"There are a number of ways drugs get in establishments, sometimes they can he held internally, believe it or not, in the mouth cavity.

"I've seen on numerous occasions that drugs are put in a tennis ball and thrown across the fence.

"Drones are another new initiative.

"It's an ongoing challenge."

Mr McNairn also said the death of Christopher Malyschko in Darwin's Holtze prison earlier this month was a "tragic event" - and there would be an inquest which could last up to a year.

Under the NT Coroners Act, an inquest must be held for a death in custody.

"We have a duty of care for all prisoners and prisoner safety is a number one priority," he said.

Mr McNairn said prisoners had been offered counselling and health support.

drug smuggling prison

    • 27th Aug 2019 10:30 AM