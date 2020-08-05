Drug bust proves to be troubled man's turning point

Zacherie William Sharman, 25, pleaded guilty to a series of drug offences when he appeared in Maryborough Supreme Court.

BEING caught with drugs was the unexpected turning point a Coast man desperately needed.

The court heard Sharman was addicted to cocaine and ice and on a downward spiral when he was caught with drugs.

Since then, his life had been transformed with the help of a local drug rehabilitation centre, the court heard.

Sharman was driving erratically when he was stopped by police last year.

He tried to hide the drugs in his vehicle, the court was told, but officers found cocaine, meth and MDMA.

While the meth and MDMA were found to be for personal use, the court heard the cocaine was for a "commercial purpose".

A search of his home uncovered more illegal drugs, as well as utensils.

The charges cost him his job working as a plumber at his parent's business, the court heard.

Sharman grew up in Brisbane with his parents and half siblings.

He first used drugs while at school, then was introduced to ecstasy and ice after leaving high school.

Between the ages of 21 and 23 his drug use escalated to the point he was using cocaine every day.

He was also using GHB and ice and as a result, had mental health struggles, the court was told.

After struggling with drugs for years, the charges led to Sharman seeking help.

He started a residential stay at Hervey Bay's Bayside Transformations rehabilitation centre.

For the settling in period, Sharman had not been able to contact friends or family but had since reconnected with those close to him.

His family had visited him at the rehabilitation centre, the court heard.

Sharman hadn't used drugs since being at the centre and felt the healthiest he had ever been.

He passed a series of drug tests.

He hoped to complete education in counselling and psychology and later take on a leadership role at the rehab centre.

Judge Ann Lyons said it was clear at the time of offending Sharman was seriously addicted to drugs and was regularly using cocaine and ice.

"Your progress has been consistent at rehab," she said.

"You need to keep on the path of being clean."

Sharman was sentenced to two years in prison with immediate parole release.