Drugs detected in Maryborough woman's car

Blake Antrobus
by
5th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
POLICE have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Maryborough woman with drug and traffic charges after she was allegedly caught driving her vehicle without a license.

The woman's vehicle was intercepted on June 25 while driving through town.

Police allege the woman was disqualified from driving when they confirmed her details.

A further search allegedly uncovered dangerous drugs.

She was arrested and transported to Maryborough station where she was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of a controlled drug and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence

She will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 24.
 

