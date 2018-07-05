Drugs detected in Maryborough woman's car
POLICE have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Maryborough woman with drug and traffic charges after she was allegedly caught driving her vehicle without a license.
The woman's vehicle was intercepted on June 25 while driving through town.
Police allege the woman was disqualified from driving when they confirmed her details.
A further search allegedly uncovered dangerous drugs.
She was arrested and transported to Maryborough station where she was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of a controlled drug and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence
She will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 24.