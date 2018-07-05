Drugs detected in Maryborough woman's car

Police allege the woman was disqualified from driving when they confirmed her details and was found with drugs in the car.

POLICE have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Maryborough woman with drug and traffic charges after she was allegedly caught driving her vehicle without a license.



The woman's vehicle was intercepted on June 25 while driving through town.



Police allege the woman was disqualified from driving when they confirmed her details.



A further search allegedly uncovered dangerous drugs.



She was arrested and transported to Maryborough station where she was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of a controlled drug and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence



She will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 24.

