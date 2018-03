A man was allegedly caught with drugs in Howard.

A man was allegedly caught with drugs in Howard. FILE

A 41-YEAR-OLD Howard man will face court later this month after he was allegedly caught with drugs and drug utensils.

Police attended a Hurley St address about 7.45am on Tuesday and executed a search warrant in relation to suspected drugs at the house.

The man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils when they were located.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 22.