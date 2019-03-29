Menu
Two Fraser Coast residents are in custody in Rockhampton after they were allegedly caught with illicit drugs and firearms at a hotel.
Two Fraser Coast residents are in custody in Rockhampton after they were allegedly caught with illicit drugs and firearms at a hotel.
Drugs, guns allegedly found in hotel raid

Annie Perets
29th Mar 2019 12:05 PM
TWO Fraser Coast residents are in custody in Rockhampton after they were allegedly caught with illicit drugs and firearms at a hotel.  

Police surrounded a unit occupied by Ed Westphal and Amanda Jade Hall earlier this week while the pair attempted to barricade themselves with furniture.   

Detective Senior Sergeant Mick Polit told the Chronicle Mr Westphal threw a loaded firearm through a window towards the officers during the stand-off but nobody was injured.  

Inside the unit, officers allegedly located the drug ice and marijuana.  

The officers had attended the Rockhampton hotel for the purpose of a search warrant.   

A number of drug and weapon charges were laid between Mr Westphal and Ms Hall.   

The pair have fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court.  

