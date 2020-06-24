Drugs hidden in nappies and toys uncovered in huge operation

A stash of drugs smuggled onto Palm Island in a nappy box is among a huge amount of illegal drugs and alcohol police busted in three-month operation.

A stash of drugs smuggled onto Palm Island in a nappy box is among a huge amount of illegal drugs and alcohol police busted in a major operation to stem to flow of trafficking between Townsville and its island neighbour.

Townsville District police have charged 25 people on 53 offences following the closure of a drug operation in Palm Island which started in April this year.

During the operation, police seized 1.6kg of marijuana, nine grams of methylamphetamine, a small amount of prescription drugs, 19 litres of liquor and more than $7500.

On April 14, police intercepted a package sent to Palm Island which allegedly had a strong odour of a dangerous drug.

Upon arrival, police searched the freight coming off an aircraft and located 450g of cannabis in a nappy box and 221g in a child's walker box.

Police suspect the package was sent by a man and woman, using an aviation service.

Townsville Crime Services Group Detective Acting Inspector Chris Hicks said the operation targeted the transportation of illicit drugs onto the island by air and marine freight.

He said offenders were using commercial operators in an attempt to conceal and transport drugs and alcohol.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Hicks, Officer in Charge of the Townsville CIB.

Det Act Insp Hicks praised the support police received from commercial aviation and marine companies in combating this illegal activity, saying they helped in disrupting the supply of dangerous drugs and alcohol into the Palm Island community.

"As a result of the operation, we also saw a decrease in both property crime and offences against the person in Palm Island during this period."

A 20-year-old Palm Island woman was charged with one count of attempted possession of dangerous drugs and supply dangerous drug.

She is expected to appear at Palm Island Magistrates Court on July 22.

A 26-year-old Palm Island man was charged with one count of possession of a dangerous drug and supply dangerous drug.

He is expected to appear at Palm Island Magistrates Court on August 4.

Originally published as Drugs hidden in nappies, toys uncovered in huge operation