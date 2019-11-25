Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drugs, testosterone seized during police raid

by Shiloh Payne
25th Nov 2019 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THREE men have been charged with possession of dangerous drugs following a raid on a Gold Coast property on Friday morning.

Police located dangerous drugs including cocaine, cannabis and testosterone at the Rebecca Crt, Broadbeach Waters address.

Drugs, utensils and cash recovered during a search of a Broadbeach Waters property. Picture: Queensland Police
Drugs, utensils and cash recovered during a search of a Broadbeach Waters property. Picture: Queensland Police

A 25-year-old man was charged with five counts of possession of dangerous drugs, one count of possession of utensils and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

A 29-year-old has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

Both men will appear in Southport Magistrates Court next month.

Drugs seized by police during a raid at Broadbeach Waters. Picture: Queensland Police
Drugs seized by police during a raid at Broadbeach Waters. Picture: Queensland Police

A 47-year-old was charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs and other charges, he will appear in court in January.

Detective Inspector Craig McGrath from the Major and Organised Crime Squad said he encourages neighbours to contact Crime Stoppers if they observe suspicious behaviour.

"Information from the community assists greatly in identifying and disrupting these illegal activities," Detective Inspector McGrath said.

More Stories

Show More
crime drugs police raid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect region’s waterways

        premium_icon DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect region’s...

        News The council manages 54 constructed urban waterways with a combined surface area of 120 hectares and 45 kilometres of shoreline

        PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        premium_icon PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        News A Urangan home became the highest reported Coast property sale

        100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        premium_icon 100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        Crime Too easy to find suppliers of the chemicals needed to cook MDMA

        IN COURT: 19 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 19 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today