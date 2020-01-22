Drugs-up-bum man faces more time

A MAN questioned by police over the shooting death of Ivona Jovanovic will spend more time behind bars on unrelated offences, after an illegal knife, taser and police cap were found in his bedroom.

Christos Panagakos, 27, yesterday pleaded guilty to five charges including unlawful possession of a weapon, failing to dispose of a syringe, receiving tainted property and related offences.

His solicitor, Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said the butterfly knife, taser and police cap were found at a property where he resides with his mother, when Panagakos was in custody, three days after Ms Jovanovic's death.

Christos Panagakos, 25, faced Mackay Supreme Court, pleading guilty to three counts of trafficking drugs. He was selling methamphetamines (ice) and MDMA (ecstasy) before police phone taps uncovered his budding business.

"What's occurred is there's an incident at the home, for which my client is not charged," he said.

"And you can see a crime scene warrant is executed as a consequence of that, after my client's in police custody and police enter the home."

Panagakos had been in custody since September 9 after he was arrested on a return-to-prison warrant.

He was arrested when returning to his Highland Park home, hours after his former girlfriend Ms Jovanovic was fatally shot at the property.

It is understood Panagakos and a number of other people were inside the home when Ms Jovanovic was shot in the chest about 8.30pm. She died in hospital.

No one has been charged over the shooting death. Panagakos has never spoken about her death.

Mr Gatenby said the butterfly knife was found with a large collection.

"He's a person who collects these items, regrettably, two of the items were unlawful."

Mr Gatenby said the police hat belonged to a woman and his client was unaware it was genuine.

The court was told Panagakos was given three-and-a-half years jail in the Mackay Supreme Court in July 2017 for drug offences.

The Bulletin has previously reported he attempted to smuggle drugs into prison up his bottom.

Panagakos had parole eligibility after 10 months but by committing the offences last September he had breached his parole.

Magistrate John Costanzo yesterday said the purposes of the weapon offences legislation was to protect the public and to ensure that they don't find their way into the wrong hands.

"When butterfly knives, tasers and police hats are kept in the way they were kept at your place there is a risk they can fall into the wrong hands," he said.

Panagakos was handed a three-month head sentence to be served on top of the one he is already serving.

He will be eligible for parole on February 20.