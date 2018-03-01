Drugs, utensils found at M'boro property

A 19-YEAR-old Maryborough woman has entered a drug diversion program after drugs and drug utensils were found at her property.

Police from Maryborough's Criminal Investigation Bureau attended a Walker St address on Wednesday and executed a search warrant in relation to suspected drug materials.

A search of the property found drugs and drug utensils at the address.

The 19-year-old woman was questioned in relation to the materials.

The woman was then eligible for, and accepted, a drug diversion program.