Drugs, weapons allegedly found in Coast police raids

Police will allege they were involved in trafficking methylamphetamine.

Five people will appear in court today on serious drug charges after police carried out raids across the Fraser Coast.

Officers from Maryborough, Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad, Brisbane Drug Squad were involved in the investigation.

A number of significant assets were seized by police as a result of two properties at Walligan and Crestmead, including more than $150,000 cash, a car, handgun, rifle and quantities of dangerous drugs.

A 61-year-old Walligan man has been charged with two counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

He has also been charged with trafficking drugs, possessing property obtained from trafficking, unlawful stalking threatening violence, wilful damage and common assault.

A 32-year-old Walligan man has been charged with four counts of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected to be involved in a drug crime and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 59-year-old Walligan woman has been charged with four counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

She has also been charged with trafficking, possessing property obtain from trafficking or supplying and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 59-year-old Scarness woman has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes.

A 34-year-old Urangan woman has been charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, pipes or anything used in the commission of a crime.

They have all been refused police bail to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates court today.