Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police will allege they were involved in trafficking methylamphetamine.
Police will allege they were involved in trafficking methylamphetamine.
News

Drugs, weapons allegedly found in Coast police raids

Carlie Walker
25th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Five people will appear in court today on serious drug charges after police carried out raids across the Fraser Coast.

Officers from Maryborough, Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad, Brisbane Drug Squad were involved in the investigation.

A number of significant assets were seized by police as a result of two properties at Walligan and Crestmead, including more than $150,000 cash, a car, handgun, rifle and quantities of dangerous drugs.

Police will allege they were involved in trafficking methylamphetamine.

A 61-year-old Walligan man has been charged with two counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

He has also been charged with trafficking drugs, possessing property obtained from trafficking, unlawful stalking threatening violence, wilful damage and common assault.

A 32-year-old Walligan man has been charged with four counts of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected to be involved in a drug crime and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 59-year-old Walligan woman has been charged with four counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

She has also been charged with trafficking, possessing property obtain from trafficking or supplying and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 59-year-old Scarness woman has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes.

A 34-year-old Urangan woman has been charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, pipes or anything used in the commission of a crime.

They have all been refused police bail to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates court today.

More Stories

dangerous drugs fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Community mourns loss of beloved Bay teacher

        Premium Content Community mourns loss of beloved Bay teacher

        News The former teacher is being remembered by colleagues, parents and students as an...

        Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        News Olympics 2032: Brisbane gets IOC green light to go for Olympic gold

        Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        Premium Content Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        News Drug use in Queensland: Cocaine and ecstasy use surges