Drunk car vandal fined in Maryborough court

A WOMAN who launched herself onto a car windscreen after being arrested by police has left court with a fine.

Police were called to a Biggenden address in November after several calls were made to 000 about a disturbance.

When police arrived, they found Nina Marie McDonald drunk and abusing the occupants of the house.

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard police repeatedly asked McDonald to leave but she refused.

Police prosecutor sergeant Glenn Whittle said McDonald told police to "suck my d*** you piece of s***" before eventually walking outside.

"The defendant suddenly launched herself into a parked vehicle," Sgt Whittle said.

"The defendant was handcuffed at this point and used the handcuffs to damage the vehicle.

"She slammed the handcuffs into the windscreen causing the windscreen to crack."

McDonald shook her head while the prosecutor read the statement of facts in court yesterday.

Magistrate Graham Tatnell asked McDonald if she accepted the details outlined by the prosecutor before moving to a sentence.

McDonald, who was self-represented, said she couldn't prove the details weren't correct because there was no video evidence.

McDonald pleaded guilty to all charges including wilful damage and public nuisance.

She was convicted and fined $750.