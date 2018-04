DRIVING while intoxicated has ended in a single vehicle crash for a Maryborough man.

The 27-year-old was driving on Pallas St, Maryborough about 2.20am when it was believed he crashed his car.

When breath tested by police, the man delivered a reading of 0.187.

He was not injured in the crash.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>