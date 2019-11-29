Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Crime

Drunk driver, drunk pedestrian collide

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
29th Nov 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK pedestrian collided with an allegedly drunk driver in Palmerston last night.

Northern Watch Cmdr Siiri Tennosaar said about 7.30pm the 53-year-old male pedestrian stepped into the path of a black Porsche, driven by a drunk 51-year-old in Bonson Tce, Moulden.

The driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 and was also driving while disqualified. He was issued a notice to appear in court.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm and was cautioned for walking without due care," Cmdr Tennosaar said.

crime drink-driving drunk driver drunk pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        premium_icon Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        News A bridge built on the Original Maryborough Town Site needs a name

        Church grounds ideal location for new school

        premium_icon Church grounds ideal location for new school

        News ‘One of the key focuses of the church has long been families’

        BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        premium_icon BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        Breaking Emergency services are on scene of a two car crash

        LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        premium_icon LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        News The lease was one of six leases approved at Wednesday’s meeting