Crime

Drunk driver had to be dragged from smash

Janine Watson
28th Feb 2021 10:30 AM
A man has been charged after he was caught driving allegedly more than four times the legal limit in Coffs Harbour.

At about 4.30pm on Friday, a silver Toyota Corolla crashed into a kerb and gutter along Orlando Street.

Witnesses removed the driver - a 27-year-old man - from the vehicle and contacted police.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and the driver was breath tested at the scene, allegedly returning a positive reading.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.203.

He was charged with drive with high range PCA.

The Coffs Harbour man has been bail refused to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 1 March 2021.

coffs clarence police coffs harbour crime drunk driver orlando st
Coffs Coast Advocate

