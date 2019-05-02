Menu
Drunk driver who caused a two-car crash gets jail time

Jodie Callcott
by
2nd May 2019 12:01 AM
A TINANA man who caused a two-car crash on the Esplanade while driving drunk has been sentenced to one month in jail.

Keiren Raymond Eagles returned a positive reading of 0.278, more than five times the legal limit, when police breathalysed him at the scene of the crash in Pialba.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court that Eagles was driving unlicensed at the time of the crash.

"He had failed to apply for a new license after he had lost his license," Snr Const Edwards said. "He would have been on a P1 type license with an interlock system.

"At the time he showed no remorse.

"With his interaction with police he stated that he didn't care if his licence was suspended as he would drive anyway."

The 24-year-old was previously given a prison sentence for drunk driving in 2017, wholly suspended.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told Eagles he would go to jail this time.

"A jail term is the only appropriate penalty," Mr Guttridge said.

"You are convicted and sentenced to six months in jail for the DUI charge and that will be suspended after you serve one month, with a probational period of two years."

