Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man pleaded guilty to drug driving while two young children were in the car. Picture: iStock
A man pleaded guilty to drug driving while two young children were in the car. Picture: iStock
News

Drunk, drug driver had two kids in his car

Jessica Lamb
13th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN with a disqualified licence was found to be driving with methamphetamine in his system while two children under three were in the car.

Jarrod Carter, 26, pleaded guilty by letter in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to two charges including drug driving and driving while disqualified.

A 26-year-old had been stopped by police at the Chinderah BP service station about 10.20pm on March 14 this year.

The Bonogin man, who is also known as Jarrod Rod-Rick Chesser, was disqualified from driving until October 2021 since October 2019.

He tested positive for an oral drug swab which returned a lab result for methamphetamine.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy noted Carter's lengthy traffic history in sentencing.

He was convicted and fined a total of $1200 and was disqualified from driving for six months and three months respectively.

court drink driving tweed heads court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Alarm bells’ raised over $2b wind farm’s size and scale

        premium_icon ’Alarm bells’ raised over $2b wind farm’s size and scale

        Environment Wind farm concerns laid out in Parliamentary Committee report

        REVEALED: Which Coast suburb had biggest house price jump

        premium_icon REVEALED: Which Coast suburb had biggest house price jump

        Property One suburb has emerged as a clear winner in the house price game

        FREE AT LAST: Southern visitors waste no time flocking here

        premium_icon FREE AT LAST: Southern visitors waste no time flocking here

        News From Queensland and interstate, tourists embrace what the Fraser Coast has to...

        WINTER WEATHER: What to expect this week

        premium_icon WINTER WEATHER: What to expect this week

        Weather Here is the week’s weather forecast