Drunk DV offender arrested for refusing to leave house

A man who refused to leave the home of a woman who had a DVO against him appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of the man's case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On November 22 police were called to a unit at Gladstone Central after the defendant became verbally abusive towards the aggrieved and refused to leave.

Police arrived on scene and located both parties who were spoken to separately, and realised the defendant was intoxicated.

The victim stated she had given the defendant permission to be at the address, however, he had been drinking all day and during the evening began to yell at her and call her an 'idiot'.

The victim then asked the defendant to leave twice, however, he refused and stated he would wait at the address until police arrived.

Despite the defendant's drunkenness, he stated the victim had asked him to leave during the evening.

The defendant was arrested, transported to the Gladstone watch house.

The man told Mr Manthey he had fully participated in workshops while on probation for previous offending and he had turned a corner.

Mr Manthey was pleased with the man's progress and that he had not breached his probation order.

The man was fined $600 and his probation order was continued.

