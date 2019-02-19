Drunk flyer’s disgusting act

A passenger was kicked off a plane because of her shocking outburst. Picture: Twitter/@BigOShow

A drunk woman was kicked off a Las Vegas flight for spitting at passengers and refusing to sit next to a "f***ing three-year-old" on the plane.

Valerie Gonzalez, 32, was aboard JetBlue's flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when she realised she was seated next to a child, and quickly burst into a rage, The Sun reports.

"I'm not sitting next to a f***ing three-year-old, I've been drinking all day," she said.

The passenger lashed out at other flyers and at one point, spat at someone. Picture: Twitter/@BigOShow

Gonzalez then got up out of her seat and sat in another seat that was not assigned to her.

She wasn't satisfied with the passengers in front of her non-assigned seat, and continued spewing loud profanities.

Moments later, her tantrum becomes more offensive after catching a glimpse of other passengers filming her.

She shouted: "Oh, you wanna tape me? Make, this viral, b**ch a**!"

She is seen shortly after spitting on a passenger sitting in the seat in front of her.

She was furious at being kicked off the plane. Picture: Twitter/@BigOShow

The 32-year-old then screamed: "Make this viral! You wanna make this viral, make it viral. What the f**k did I do? I called someone old cause they were?

"Alright, I'll get my bags. I'll take my f***ing sh*t. F**k all ya'll."

Cabin crew were immediately informed of Gonzalez's behaviour, and asked her to get off the plane before calling security to escort her.

She was put in a wheelchair and rolled out of the terminal, reported CBS Miami.

The 32-year-old woman was charged with battery. Picture: Twitter/@BigOShow

According to her arrest report, she then tried to get back on the plane and when a member of airport staff refused entry to her, prompting Gonzalez to hit her.

A fellow passenger on the plane told cabin crew that Gonzalez was seated in the same row with her and that she hit her on the arm when she refused to switch seats.

Gonzalez was arrested at the airport and was charged with battery.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission