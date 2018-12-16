Drunk grad makes a fool of himself at 20th school reunion

A HIGH school reunion didn't go as planned for one 1998 graduate, whose behaviour became so ridiculous he had to be arrested and taken to the Hervey Bay watch house.

Luke Brian Rankin, who returned to Hervey Bay specifically for the reunion on November 25, drunkenly hassled police officers as they attempted to patrol the Beach House Hotel.

Rankin waved his phone in the faces of the officers demanding they call him a taxi.

"I was drunk at the time" is the only explanation he could give in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for his behaviour.

He pleaded guilty last week to obstructing police and dangerous drug possession.

The dangerous drug charge related to him being busted with a small amount of marijuana at the watch house.

Rankin told the court that he was given the drug at the backpackers hostel where he was staying.

"I'm not like that at all," Rankin said.

"I don't usually drink, I don't know why I acted that way."

He was convicted and fined $600.