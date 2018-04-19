Drunk man allegedly strikes police

Officers were called to a park along the Esplanade about 11.20am on Tuesday after reports of a man, who appeared intoxicated.

A 52-YEAR-old Hervey Bay man will face court after being charged with consuming liquor in a public area and assaulting and obstructing police.

The man was allegedly seen consuming alcohol when police located him.

Police allege the man struck an officer in the chest when they attempted to remove the alcohol and speak to him.

He was arrested and taken to the Hervey Bay watch house.

He will appear in court on May 10.