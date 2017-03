A MAN has been fined for creating a public nuisance situation near a childcare centre.

The 43-year-old Hervey Bay man with issued with an infringement notice of $353 after numerous complaints were made to police about a man.

He was allegedly intoxicated while loitering around the business on Boat Harbour Dr.

Police subsequently attended the location at about 4:15pm on Wednesday (March 23).

The man was ordered to move away from the business area.