Michael Ruzic, 38, of Urangan, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Drunk man to security officer: 'I will slit your throat'

Annie Perets
12th Jun 2018 11:40 AM
"I WILL knock the f--- out of you," Michael Ruzic warned a security officer as he held a glass bottle in the air.  

The Urangan man was drunk on spirits as he proceeding to smash the bottle on the ground and raise it again, this time telling the worker: "I will cut your throat from ear to ear."  

This was the scene that unfolded at a carpark of a Pialba pub on September 2 last year.   

Ruzic then shattered the bottle fully onto the ground and ran away, but was arrested a short time later.  

The 38-year-old fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week and pleaded guilty to threatening violence.  

The court heard that the security officer went to the carpark after Ruzic and his company caused a disturbance, and told the visitors to move on.   

Being told to leave did not resonate well with Ruzic, prompting him to make threats causing the security officer to fear for his safety.   

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel told the court Ruzic did not have memory of the event due to intoxication.  

"Most info from that day comes from his niece," Mr Riedel said.  

"He does accept he has issues with alcohol."  

Pub staff had to clean the shattered glass left on the ground by Ruzic.   

The father-of-three, who runs a lawn mowing business, was ordered to a 12-month probation order.  

A conviction was recorded.   

