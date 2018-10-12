Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Court House: A Glenwood man pleaded guilty to 11 charges after a string of drunken offences across the last four months.
Maryborough Court House: A Glenwood man pleaded guilty to 11 charges after a string of drunken offences across the last four months. Valerie Horton
News

Drunk man threatens pharmacist after access to Valium denied

Jessica Lamb
by
12th Oct 2018 12:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 54-YEAR-OLD Glenwood man pleaded guilty to 11 charges after a string of drunken offences across the last four months.

Fronting Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday after spending five days in jail, Peter Michael Grabs, was a "different person” to his initial bail hearing, according to his solicitor.

Grabs reportedly had "had a few wines” prior to being arrested.

In one incident described to the court, on August 9 Grabs threatened to shoot a local pharmacist who would not give him Valium without a prescription. While leaving the store he smashed a glass bottle on the footpath and began throwing things from his car onto the street before abusing police.

The registration of the car he was driving had expired two days earlier.

Defence lawyer Travis George said his client was a disability pensioner who suffered chronic pain. "He couldn't find his prescription after going through everything in his car and was frustrated when he couldn't get the medication to treat his chronic pain,” Mr George said.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced Grabs to a total of $1900 in fines with convictions recorded on all charges.

court drunken offences maryborough maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WATCH: Respect is key to love

    premium_icon WATCH: Respect is key to love

    News The all-too-common dark side of relationships is a difficult truth local high school students have been exploring

    Hervey Bay teachers up for state awards

    premium_icon Hervey Bay teachers up for state awards

    News Meet the four Hervey Bay Special School teachers making a difference

    Boat Club attempted robber had a bizarre motivation

    premium_icon Boat Club attempted robber had a bizarre motivation

    Crime A drug addict jumped onto a counter to demand cash.

    Venomous stonefish hooked off Fraser Coast beach

    premium_icon Venomous stonefish hooked off Fraser Coast beach

    News He knew they were there, but he didn't expect to hook one

    Local Partners