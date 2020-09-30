Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
News

Drunk miner claims his name is ‘no one’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRUNK man told police his name was "no one".

Mark Anthony Jasperson, a coal miner aged 52, pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of obstruct police and contravene direction of a police officer.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Peterson St address on June 21 at 8.20pm for a disturbance.

She said police met the defendant and advised him of the reason for their attendance.

Ms King said the defendant attempted to walk away and when police warned him, he became belligerent, resisting attempts to be restrained.

She said he repeatedly failed to give police his name, telling them on the second request he was "no one".

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said Jasperson was intoxicated at the time.

Jasperson was fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

obstruct police rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dangerous Charleville driver busted twice in one day

        Premium Content Dangerous Charleville driver busted twice in one day

        News A CHARLEVILLE pub worker has faced court for dangerous driving on the Isis and and Bruce highways. DETAILS:

        Four people injured in Fraser Coast crash

        Premium Content Four people injured in Fraser Coast crash

        Breaking Four people were taken to hospital after the crash

        Microsleep results in man crashing car through fence

        Premium Content Microsleep results in man crashing car through fence

        Crime Driving while fatigued wasn’t the only mistake he made

        Man busted with marijuana plant while driving into prison

        Premium Content Man busted with marijuana plant while driving into prison

        Crime The man failed to face court after he had a cardiac arrest