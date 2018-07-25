Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHAMED: Lauren Gae Pickering, 36, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
SHAMED: Lauren Gae Pickering, 36, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
News

Drunk nurse crashed car with young son in passenger seat

Annie Perets
by
25th Jul 2018 8:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NURSE was more than four times the legal alcohol limit when she got behind the wheel and crashed her car while her son was in the passenger seat, a court has heard.

Lauren Gae Pickering blew an alcohol reading of .225 after she crashed into a parked car and trailer on June 27.

It was the mother-of-two's nine-year-old son who was in the passenger seat during the alcohol-fuelled incident.

The next day, Pickering returned to the crash site in Urangan with a dustpan and shovel in-hand to clean-up the mess she created.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.

Defence lawyer Kade Eames said the registered nurse was "completely ashamed” for her poor decisions.

The Urangan woman's demeanour during the sentencing echoed her lawyer's words, as she looked remorseful as the details were read out.

The court heard Pickering, who worked in the fitness industry prior to entering nursing, had made arrangements with the damaged trailer's owner to pay for its repair.

Pickering, who works locally, was convicted and fined $1200. She was also disqualified from driving for nine months. Magistrate Stephen Guttridge described Pickering's alcohol reading on that day to be "very high”.

The court heard the drink driving incident was a first for Pickering, who has lost just one demerit point in the past eight years.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COUNCIL: Sport Precinct business plan survives meeting

    COUNCIL: Sport Precinct business plan survives meeting

    Council News The business plan for the controversial Sport Precinct will be a hot topic of discussion as councillors debate the report in their meeting today

    SPORT PRECINCT: Plans for 10,000+ stadium revealed

    premium_icon SPORT PRECINCT: Plans for 10,000+ stadium revealed

    News It could mean the region could host major sport events

    SPORT PRECINCT: Business plan reveals cost could balloon

    premium_icon SPORT PRECINCT: Business plan reveals cost could balloon

    Council News The business plan will be voted on in council on Wednesday

    'WORST I'VE SEEN': 80 trees poisoned along Bay foreshore

    premium_icon 'WORST I'VE SEEN': 80 trees poisoned along Bay foreshore

    News Cr Lewis said it was one of the worst cases of vandalism he'd seen

    Local Partners