Drunk nurse crashed car with young son in passenger seat

A NURSE was more than four times the legal alcohol limit when she got behind the wheel and crashed her car while her son was in the passenger seat, a court has heard.

Lauren Gae Pickering blew an alcohol reading of .225 after she crashed into a parked car and trailer on June 27.

It was the mother-of-two's nine-year-old son who was in the passenger seat during the alcohol-fuelled incident.

The next day, Pickering returned to the crash site in Urangan with a dustpan and shovel in-hand to clean-up the mess she created.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.

Defence lawyer Kade Eames said the registered nurse was "completely ashamed” for her poor decisions.

The Urangan woman's demeanour during the sentencing echoed her lawyer's words, as she looked remorseful as the details were read out.

The court heard Pickering, who worked in the fitness industry prior to entering nursing, had made arrangements with the damaged trailer's owner to pay for its repair.

Pickering, who works locally, was convicted and fined $1200. She was also disqualified from driving for nine months. Magistrate Stephen Guttridge described Pickering's alcohol reading on that day to be "very high”.

The court heard the drink driving incident was a first for Pickering, who has lost just one demerit point in the past eight years.