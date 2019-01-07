Drunk party-goer assaults two security officers in one night

AS THE clock ticked towards midnight and the atmosphere grew tense inside a Hervey Bay nightclub, Allen Samual John Cobbo was about to make a major mistake.

Unable to hold his drink any longer, he assaulted two security officers on September 13.

This was after he was asked to leave the venue because of his behaviour. Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Cobbo began throwing his fists out and spat at the workers.

His saliva landed on the face of one of the victims.

The 21-year-old was charged with two counts of common assault.

Cobbo unintentionally came face to face with one of his victims at his court appearance on December 20 - one of the men he assaulted also happens to be a security officer at the courthouse.

He pleaded guilty to the two charges.

The court heard Cobbo, like many who appeared in court for offences committed on big nights on the booze, was too drunk to remember what happened.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his solar farm worker client had been working long hours at his job in the lead-up to the offence.

He said Cobbo's mother was now actively keeping watch on her son's drinking habits.

Cobbo was fined $1200.

No conviction was recorded.

The court heard the two victims did not suffer serious injuries.