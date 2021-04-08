Drunk visitor stabs victim, ploughs through front fence at M’boro

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to further time in jail after a drunken rampage, where he stabbed a victim, threatened “to kill” others and, ran his car into a front fence in Maryborough.

Nathan Daniel Town appeared via video link in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to wilful damage, threatening violence and common assault.

The court heard he attended one of his victim’s homes in Maryborough on July 17, 2020.

Already intoxicated on arrival, his actions turned violent.

The 39-year-old had started to swing from the beams under the victim’s house and was asked to leave but he returned and was heard “driving into the front chain wire fence”.

The victim then went outside to see what had happened by which time Town had already got out from his car and was threatening “to kill” him.

He then stabbed the victim in the leg.

“The victim was stabbed three times in the upper right leg, the victim didn‘t realise he’d been stabbed and has punched the defendant in the face to get away from him and was calling for help,” Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said.

“(Town) has then gone to the rear passenger side of his car, removed a large thick chain and has yelled at the victim that he was going to kill him.”

As Town swung the chain towards the main victim, another victim ran at Town to stop him, and was “hit in the shoulder and the upper leg with the chain”.

Town is alleged to have left the residency, before returning, alerting the victim’s by running his car into their front wire fence.

“Tackling (Town) to the ground, he has managed to get up and punch (Town) in the face to stop him from assaulting (the other victim).”

CCTV retrieved from a laundromat next door to where the offence occurred, showed footage of the night’s occurrences.

“Camera three shows the defendant’s white car parked in the front yard, he leaves the vehicle at (11.11pm) and returned at four minutes past midnight,” Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said.

“(Town) can be seen getting out of the driver‘s side carrying a large chain, swings a chain hitting a fence and a spotlight before ripping out the spotlight, breaking it further with his hands. “

The footage shows up to where Town was tackled to the ground before the group moves out of camera range.

A short time later, the main victim is seen walking back inside, “and the defendant is seen empty-handed getting back into his vehicle, leaving”.

Another two victims then follow inside, calling triple-0 before being transported to the hospital.

Defence lawyer Leon Casey said Town had been “bullied his whole life” due to his last name and height.

“In 2011, (Town) was diagnosed with bipolar, anxiety and depression, which is currently being treated with medication,” Mr Casey said

He also said Town had been “heavily drinking” for a long time and was unaware of the clashing effects alcohol consumption has with his medications.

The unlawful wounding charge stemming from the night’s offending was previously dealt with by a higher court and ended in Town’s imprisonment for one year and six months.

In relation to the common assault and threatening violence charges, Town was convicted on Thursday and sentenced to three months jail for each.

For the wilful damage, he was convicted and sentenced to one month.

The sentences are to run concurrently with the original unlawful wounding sentence.

Town will be eligible for parole on August 16, 2021.