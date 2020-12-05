Menu
Harley Joseph Anderson, 28.
News

Drunk wedding guest drives through resort gate

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 3:42 PM
WHAT should have been a weekend to remember, turned into one to forget for a Gladstone glazier.

Harley Joseph Anderson, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to wilful damage and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Anderson's case to Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On July 18 Anderson wrapped up a day-long drinking session at a wedding at Agnes Water and left the reception venue and attempted to drive home.
He managed to enter and start his car before driving at high speed through the carpark about 10pm.

Instead of seeking a way to lift the electronic gate which policed the carpark at the Sandcastles Resort where the reception was being held, a drunk Anderson drove through it.

During the brazen incident an electronic pillar was also destroyed which brought the monetary total of Anderson's path of destruction to $4810.

Anderson did not stop there and continued onto the main Agnes Water thoroughfare which was being used by other road users at the time before he was intercepted about 10.30pm.

Anderson's solicitor said her client had been dealt with in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in August in regards to the drink-driving offence which occurred that night.

Anderson returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.135 when he submitted to a breath test on the night of the incident.

Anderson's solicitor said her client had a bad relationship with alcohol and recently told her he could not drink as he "blacked out" regularly.

She also mentioned that Anderson was frank in his admissions to her when he described the circumstances of the incident.

Magistrate Manthey said: "I think he knew he was in deep s***, I mean he is in serious trouble here given his history."

Anderson was sentenced to three months' imprisonment which was wholly suspended for two years for the dangerous driving charge.

He was also placed on two years' probation and ordered to pay the full restitution amount to Sandcastles Resort and Spa Agnes Water for the wilful damage charge.

agnes water dangerous driving editors picks gladstonecourt gladstonecourt wilfull damage
Gladstone Observer

