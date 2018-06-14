Menu
Drunk woman crashes car into ditch

Annie Perets
by
14th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
DRIVING while drunk, Renae Mary Thorne crashed her car into a drain on Torbanlea Pialba Rd in Takura.   

Police were called to the incident on May 8, where it was discovered the Fraser Coast woman had been more than three times the legal limit.   

Thorne measured an alcohol reading of .171.  

She pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court yesterday to drink driving.  

The court heard she had been drinking at a friend's house and was headed home.   

Thorne was placed on a 12-month probation order and disqualified from driving for six months.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

