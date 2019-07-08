Drunk woman punches good Samaritan after crashing car

Kylie Larwyn Mann leaves Mackay Court House on July 3, 2019 after she pleded guilty to multiple charges including assaulting a man who helped her following a crash and assaulting a police officer.

Kylie Larwyn Mann leaves Mackay Court House on July 3, 2019 after she pleded guilty to multiple charges including assaulting a man who helped her following a crash and assaulting a police officer. Caitlan Charles

SHE punched a good Samaritan and later a police officer after crashing her car while drunk.

A belligerent, emotional and violent Kylie Larwyn Mann stood on the side of the road abusing the people who came to help her.

The 49-year-old had an argument with her partner after she'd had a few wines, got behind the wheel and crashed her car at the roundabout on the corner of River St and Mangrove Rd about 9.45pm on June 16.

The police facts, read to the Mackay Magistrates Court, also stated the mother of two was driving at speed and without headlights when she crashed.

When a passer-by saw the crash, he stopped to try and help Mann, but he was met with an abusive and grossly intoxicated woman.

Mann then said to the man: "don't start me c---, I'll knock you out", before striking him in the neck. She tried to punch the good Samaritan again, but was held back by other people who had come to help, according to court documents.

When police arrived, she continued to act out and upon being breath tested blew 0.178 blood alcohol concentration.

Police prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said after Mann had been taken to the Mackay watch-house she swung her left arm out and struck a police officer on his forearm.

Charged with assaulting a police officer, common assault in a public place while drunk, driving under the influence, driving without control of the vehicle, and driving without a licence, barrister Phillip Moore said the mother of twins, who pleaded guilty, couldn't believe she had reacted that way, adding she had no recollection of the event.

Mr Moore told the court his client was on a disability pension for mental health issues and had recently taken herself off schizophrenia medication without the help of a doctor.

He added she was willing to pay compensation to the two victims and told the court she didn't usually drink alcohol. Magistrate Mark Nolan sentenced Mann to a six-month concurrent suspended sentence with a 12-month probation period.