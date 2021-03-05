Drunk woman’s ‘absolutely despicable’ act on victim

A ferry passenger had to call police after a drunk woman smeared spit “all over” her face in an act labelled as “absolutely despicable, disgusting”.

A ferry passenger had to call police after a drunk woman smeared spit “all over” her face in an act labelled as “absolutely despicable, disgusting”.

A Russell Island woman who "twice brought a ferry to a standstill" in two months has been blasted at a court for her "absolutely despicable and disgusting" drunken behaviour which included smearing spit "all over" a woman's face.

Appearing at Cleveland Magistrates Court on March 4 former RSL duty manager and accounting student Kellie Ann Hodgson, 50, pleaded guilty to commit public nuisance and obstruct police.

The court heard a heavily intoxicated Hodgson at around 1pm on February 3 approached a passenger waiting for a ferry to the bay islands at Redland Bay Marina to tell the stranger she "shouldn't cry".

The unsuspecting 21-year-old victim informed the defendant, the court heard, that she wasn't crying but merely facing into a strong wind whereupon Hodgson wiped her with spit.

"The defendant licked her fingers on her left hand and wiped them on the left side of the witness' face, who tried to turn from the defendant but couldn't and the defendant continued to wipe her fingers all over the witness' face," a police prosecutor said.

"It is absolutely despicable and disgusting.

"Not once but twice she brought that ferry to a standstill and it is not fair on the community."

Kellie Hodgson leaves Cleveland Magistrates Court after she pleaded guilty to wiping spit on a woman's face at a ferry terminal while heavily intoxicated. Picture: Marcel Baum

The court was told after an aghast victim and an accompanying traveller threatened to call the police, Hodgson fell into a tirade of foul language in front of 20 "mostly elderly" residents waiting for the Wednesday ferry.

"None of your business c***s", "I don't give two f***s about you c***s", "they spat on my face motherf*****s", and "a string of 'f's and 'c's" followed when police attempted to arrest the defendant, the court heard.

A police prosecutor said once police had called for reinforcements and officers managed to place a physically struggling Hodgson in a vehicle, she would show a blood-alcohol level of 0.222 per cent - nearly four-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit for driving.

Hodgson's disruptive behaviour would come a month after she was sentenced for similar offending at High Street on Russell Island, when a ferry service was forced to a "standstill" after another foul-mouthed, drunken tirade during which she "lashed out" at officers.

Defence solicitor Tania Lacy did not dispute the facts and said the defendant had a fight with her partner in the lead-up to her February 3 offending, suffered from alcohol abuse and was "very remorseful".

Ms Lacy informed the court her client had significantly reduced her alcohol intake and had attended 35 counselling sessions since April.

MORE COURT STORIES:

No bail for ex-soldier allegedly 'making threats, ramming people' on Russell Island

Russell Island feud sparks alleged savage beating of man in front of his family

Russell Island nurse strikes 70-year-old dog-bit neighbour in jetty dispute

Magistrate Deborah Vasta warned Hodgson that her offending was "serious" and acknowledged her efforts to kerb her drinking.

Hodgson was sentenced to 18 months' probation and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service with no conviction recorded.

Originally published as Drunk woman's 'absolutely despicable' act on ferry