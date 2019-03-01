DRUNKEN ANTICS: Jailed for swinging fists at paramedics

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to two counts of serious assault.

HE WAS found asleep on a driveway in Torquay, having passed out following a binge drinking session fuelled by the recent loss of a family member.

When paramedics were called to help John Gordon Fraser on July 8 last year, the large-framed man responded to their kind gesture by threatening to kill and attempting to attack them.

But the experienced health workers were able to jump out of his way, meaning Gordon instead ended up punching the air, a court has heard.

Fraser, 39, was jailed for his inappropriate behaviour towards the emergency service workers after pleading guilty in Hervey Bay District Court this week to two counts of serious assault.

His blood alcohol level measured 0.266 after the drunken attack.

The court heard Fraser had a lengthy criminal history, consisting mainly of offences committed while intoxicated, including multiple counts of public nuisance.

He has also been convicted of drink driving seven times.

Judge Julie Ryrie, who sentenced him this week, mentioned in court she had previously sentenced Gordon for some of his previous offending.

She bluntly stated to the repeat offender what everyone else in the room was thinking: "Alcohol is your major issue.”

The judge condemned him for his behaviour towards the paramedics who were simply doing their job.

Defence barrister Russell Clutterbuck said Fraser had reduced his alcohol intake since then.

Fraser will undergo probation when he's released from jail in two months.