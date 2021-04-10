Drunken crash into power pole ends in loss of licence, job

A 31-year-old man has been fined $1,200 and had his licence disqualified after he was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle into a power line earlier this year.

Charles Junior Wilson was travelling east along Doolong Road in Kawungan, between Squire and Cod Street about 3.07am on February 26, 2021.

"While travelling on the road, he veered off the road and collided with a timber power pole on the northern side of Doolong Road, the collision causing major damage to the vehicle and minimal damage to the pole," Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said.

Emergency services and police then arrived at the scene, where Wilson told police he was the driver at the time of the crash and "he was uninjured and there were no other occupants".

"He said he was distracted by a bright light in the mirror while speaking with the defendant, police observed he had glassy bloodshot eyes, slow body movements, delayed response to questions and difficulty following instructions," Prosecutor McConnell said.

The 31-year-old was then arrested at the scene for driving under the influence.

"While conducting a search of the vehicle, police located a sliver coloured knuckle duster in the centre console next to the driver's seat," Prosecutor McConnell said.

"The weapon was also observed to contain a concealed cigarette lighter and it was subsequently seized."

During questioning, Wilson admitted to owning it and "it was mainly used as a cigarette lighter".

Duty lawyer Hamish Isles said Wilson had lost his employment as a result of effectively losing his licence after the crash.

Charges relating to the weapon were dismissed after the judge agreed it was a cigarette lighter.

Wilson was charged $1,200 for the drink driving offence, the cigarette lighter was forfeited and his licence was suspended for nine months from Thursday, April 8.