Drunken cyclist ‘couldn’t ride in a straight line’

A CYCLIST was found to be four times the legal alcohol while riding at night, an Ipswich court has heard.

Concerned for his safety, police warned the intoxicated man to push his bike home and not ride it, but less than 15 minutes later they found Lynden Noel Ronan ignoring their advice.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Ronan was unable to ride in a straight line, a fruity wine apparently to blame.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said when tested, Ronan had an alcohol reading of 0.206, which is four times the legal limit.

Ronan, 43, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to the charge of driving, did put in motion any horse, animal or vehicle other than a motor vehicle when under the influence of alcohol on January 26.

Sgt Donnelly said police had first come across Ronan about 7.30pm when he was leaving a house with the bicycle.

"Police told him he should walk his bicycle as he was displaying signs of alcohol use," Sgt Donnelly said.

"At 7.40pm police came across him. The cyclist was swaying on the bicycle, veering left to right.

"He was not riding in a straight line.

"His speech was slurred, and he smelled strongly of liquor from one metre away."

Sgt Donnelly said Ronan was arrested and taken to the station.

When breath tested at 8.20pm he gave an alcohol reading of 0.206.

"He said he had consumed two litres of Fruity Lexia (cask wine) that day," Sgt Donnelly said.

Sgt Donnelly said the officers were concerned that Ronan could be a danger to himself and the action taken was for his benefit.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said he agreed with the police rationale that it was done for his own welfare.

He said there was no need to disqualify Ronan.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was a fair point and that Ronan riding a bicycle when drunk was a danger to himself.

"Although if he was weaving all over the road he could cause someone to take evasive action," she said.

Ms MacCallum fined him $300.