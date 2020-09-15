Menu
Museum director John Meyers at the site of the damage. Photo: Stuart Fast
DRUNKEN DAMAGE: Tired of fools trashing tourism precinct

Stuart Fast
15th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
MARYBOROUGH Military and Colonial Museum director John Meyers is tired of seeing Wharf St damaged by drunks.

The latest damage occurred over the weekend with two feature piece trees and their protective metal cages damaged outside the empty Customs House Hotel building.

Mr Meyers said the historic street had been subjected to damaging incidents like these over the past 15 years as drunks exited the nearby Criterion Hotel.

“They [drunks] don’t think, they just have to do something stupid,” Mr Meyers said.

He said Wharf St was one of Maryborough’s tourist attractions and he didn’t want people to see unsightly damage in the area.

“It’s not giving a good impression for people coming to the town.”

Mr Meyer’s suggest more security cameras along the street to fix the issue.

Council has removed the damaged cages and installed temporary fencing around the damaged trees.

The Criterion Hotel has been contacted for comment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

