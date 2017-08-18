Drunken fight outside pub ends with fine for Bay man

Justin Keath Sorensen, 38, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 17 to a nuisance charge.

A URANGAN man, who punched and elbowed someone outside a popular Esplanade pub, has been fined.

Justin Keath Sorensen, 38, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to a nuisance charge.

The court heard he was captured on CCTV striking a person on the face with a closed fist and then again with his right elbow.

But as the victim did not put in a complaint of assault, Sorensen was charged with public nuisance within a licensed premises.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said Sorensen had to be restrained by two security guards on the evening of offence and was taken away by police.

"Speaking to witnesses, they stated that it appeared something was said to the defendant before he struck the person," Snr Const Edwards said.

"He was taken to the watch-house where he was given an infringement notice."

The court also heard that Sorensen, who is currently unemployed, was already banned from a number of licensed venues in Hervey Bay.

His defence lawyer Richard Perry said Sorensen was apologetic for the event.

"He had a few drinks and realises he should have handled the situation better," Mr Perry said.

Sorensen was convicted and fined $500.