Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Billy Jack Flood, 21, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates to assault occasioning bodily harm.
Billy Jack Flood, 21, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates to assault occasioning bodily harm. Annie Perets
News

Drunken fool banned from club after punch-up

Annie Perets
by
7th Dec 2018 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOOLISH hooligan has been banned from entering Hervey Bay nightclub Smoke'n'leather for the next year because he randomly punched another patron in the face during a rowdy night out.

Billy Jack Flood, 21, had never had any prior dealings with the man who he assaulted inside the venue on November 17.

The victim suffered cuts to his lip and chin and required stitches.

Flood has pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the victim had no idea why he had been attacked.

Defence lawyer Trinity McGarvie explained that Flood had been under the impression that the victim had been in an altercation with one of his friends earlier.

Flood has since written an apology letter to the injured man.

On top of being banned for 12-month from the club, Flood was convicted and fined $800.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Thug permanently injured from punching shop window

    premium_icon Thug permanently injured from punching shop window

    News DRUNK and fresh out of a fight, Alex Williams released his anger by smashing a window of a business with his right fist.

    • 7th Dec 2018 3:54 PM
    Aldridge State High teacher named state's best coach

    Aldridge State High teacher named state's best coach

    Sport Aldridge is competing at the Australian Volleyball Schools Cup.

    • 7th Dec 2018 3:14 PM
    WHAT'S ON: Weekend events to get you into the festive spirit

    WHAT'S ON: Weekend events to get you into the festive spirit

    News Check out our list of things to do on the Fraser Coast (Dec 8-9)

    Local Partners