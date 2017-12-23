Menu
Drunken mates cause $3000 worth of damage to special school

Annie Perets
by

TWO friends who caused thousands of dollars of damage to Maryborough Special School have been criticised by a frustrated magistrate.

Jordan Blake Kettlewell and Steven Wayne Robinson stood side by side as Magistrate John Smith told them the community was "sick to death of this type of behaviour".

Kettlewell, 20, and Robinson, 22, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to wilful damage and being on a premises without consent.

The court heard that while intoxicated, they entered the school grounds on November 10 about 9pm on their way to a pub and began "punching lights".

The Maryborough pair ultimately caused damage worth $3129.30.

The two damaged multiple lights, a sunlight dish, an aerial and pool fencing. A member of the public alerted police of their behaviour and they were arrested.

Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said her clients were regretful, and both have not drank alcohol since the incident.

But Mr Smith said he thought they were only sorry because they were caught.

"If you hadn't been caught, you would have thought it was a great joke, " he said.

They were fined $750 each, and ordered to each pay half the cost of the damages.

