Drunken speedster allegedly clocked at 173km/h

AN allegedly drunk motorcyclist was clocked travelling at 173kmh on a busy main road about 3.20pm on Thursday.

The dangerous behaviour has been described as "a roadside fatality in the making" by traffic police.

Traffic officer, Senior Constable Terry Parker, said it was lucky police were in the right place at the right time.

"It could have very well been one or more fatalities to add to the list," Sen Const Parker said.

The 50-year-old motorcyclist was speeding along Hervey Bay- Maryborough Road at 3.18pm on Thursday when police clocked him.

After a failed first attempt to stop the dangerous motorcyclist from Maryborough, officers in an unmarked police vehicle managed to pull the rider over on the same stretch of road near Dundathu.

He had an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.128%.

Sen Const Parker questioned the decision making process of the individual.

"Speeds of 173kmh in anyone's language is extreme and to add to that he was intoxicated and evaded police... a major incident in the making," he said.

"It's a roadside fatality in the making."

Sen Const Parker said another dangerous factor was the time of day.

"There are a large number of parents and children commuting to and from schools around 3pm so it's a sensitive time of the day," he said.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Chris Farlow said it was ridiculous and selfish behaviour that could have ended in death.

"If the motorcyclist had have hit head-on, he could have killed himself and potentially other road users," Sgt Farlow said.

The Maryborough man has been charged with evading police, type two high end speeding and drink driving.

He is due to face Maryborough Magistrates Court on May 10.