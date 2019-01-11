Drunken stupidity could have cost woman her life

Payge Alexandra Talbot, 25, of Torquay, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to wilful damage.

Payge Alexandra Talbot, 25, of Torquay, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to wilful damage. Facebook

A DOCTOR'S clinic in Torquay was vandalised by a drunk party-goer who punched a window of the business with her right fist in the early hours of December 15.

This impulsive decision could have cost Payge Alexandra Talbot her life.

Blood dripped profusely out of her forearm immediately at the scene on the Esplanade and she was taken to hospital.

She suffered a large laceration to her arm and nine severed tendons.

The 25-year-old was visited in hospital by police officers who charged her with wilful damage.

On Thursday, at her appearance at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, she was wearing an arm cast.

She pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court was told Talbot, of Torquay, lashed out at the window to release frustration which had built up as a response to an altercation that took place moments earlier.

The nature of the altercation, or who was involved, was not divulged.

Earlier in the night, she had been drinking at a nearby hotel.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said Talbot had already undergone a number of operations on her arm with more rehab to come.

"The window came out better off than she did," Mr Hunter said.

"She has suffered seriously."

Talbot was convicted and fined $200.

She was also ordered to pay $490.60 for the repairing of the shattered window.

This incident has an uncanny resemblance to a crime committed by a 19-year-old man who punched the window of the Torquay Post Office in October.

He too could have bled to death had it not been for quick-thinking witnesses.