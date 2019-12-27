Dry conditions across the region leads to declaration

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner at the launch of the state government's Agricultural Ministerial Advisory Council at pbAgrifood, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner at the launch of the state government's Agricultural Ministerial Advisory Council at pbAgrifood, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

THE dire conditions across the Fraser Coast were finally acknowledged this month when the region was officially drought-declared by the State Government.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said he had accepted the recommendations of the local drought committees based on the significant lack of rain, depleted pasture reserves and escalating concerns about agricultural water supply.

“Local drought committees usually meet at the end of the wet season in April, but due to the deteriorating conditions since then, these committees decided to recommend the areas be drought declared from 1 December,” Mr Furner said earlier this month.

The areas declared are: Gympie Regional Council, Sunshine Coast Regional Council, Fraser Coast Regional Council, Gold Coast City Council, Logan City Council, Moreton Regional Council, Noosa Council and Redland City Council.

“Any producer who is experiencing difficult conditions in any council area that is not drought declared, can apply for an IDP declaration,” Mr Furner said

“This gives you the same access to Queensland drought assistance as an area declaration. To ensure the timely delivery of support, the State Government has employed additional drought assessment officers based in Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Rockhampton. This raises the number of drought assessment officers and Climate Risk Coordinators in Toowoomba to five, four in Kingaroy and three in Rockhampton.

“There is also an additional Climate Risk Coordinator in Charters Towers and in Longreach.”