Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner at the launch of the state government's Agricultural Ministerial Advisory Council at pbAgrifood, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner at the launch of the state government's Agricultural Ministerial Advisory Council at pbAgrifood, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
News

Dry conditions across the region leads to declaration

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
27th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE dire conditions across the Fraser Coast were finally acknowledged this month when the region was officially drought-declared by the State Government.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said he had accepted the recommendations of the local drought committees based on the significant lack of rain, depleted pasture reserves and escalating concerns about agricultural water supply.

“Local drought committees usually meet at the end of the wet season in April, but due to the deteriorating conditions since then, these committees decided to recommend the areas be drought declared from 1 December,” Mr Furner said earlier this month.

The areas declared are: Gympie Regional Council, Sunshine Coast Regional Council, Fraser Coast Regional Council, Gold Coast City Council, Logan City Council, Moreton Regional Council, Noosa Council and Redland City Council.

“Any producer who is experiencing difficult conditions in any council area that is not drought declared, can apply for an IDP declaration,” Mr Furner said

“This gives you the same access to Queensland drought assistance as an area declaration. To ensure the timely delivery of support, the State Government has employed additional drought assessment officers based in Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Rockhampton. This raises the number of drought assessment officers and Climate Risk Coordinators in Toowoomba to five, four in Kingaroy and three in Rockhampton.

“There is also an additional Climate Risk Coordinator in Charters Towers and in Longreach.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE BAN: No Fraser Coast burns allowed until mid-January

        premium_icon FIRE BAN: No Fraser Coast burns allowed until mid-January

        News Firefighters have extended a local fire ban in several regions, including the Fraser Coast. QFES says current conditions are perfect for bushfires.

        • 27th Dec 2019 11:48 AM
        DROUGHT: One of our driest years on record

        premium_icon DROUGHT: One of our driest years on record

        News In 1957, just 452.8mm of rain fell for the year

        Mayor’s tips to keep pets safe during holidays

        premium_icon Mayor’s tips to keep pets safe during holidays

        News Pet owners are being urged to ensure their animals are properly cared for this...

        New footpath to make getting to school safer

        premium_icon New footpath to make getting to school safer

        News Cr Truscott said the project would ensure the safety of students and parents