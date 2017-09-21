Dry weather shrivels up garden maintenance business

ARID: Dry weather has affected gardening businesses in Hervey Bay and Shane Ratcliffe and his son Brodie from Chewy's Yard Maintenance haven't been watching the grass grow.

IT'S not only gardens suffering from the lack of rain on the Fraser Coast.

Garden maintenance contractor Brodie Ratcliffe said business has dried up as the region experiences a near record-breaking dry spell.

"It's so dry and nothing grows and mowing is the biggest part of our business but grass just isn't growing," Mr Ratcliffe said.

Hervey Bay is on track to record its driest ever September.

The current record of 1.2mm was set in 2000, but forecasters believe the region will struggle to record even 1mm before the end of the month.

Working for Chewy's Yard Maintenance, Mr Ratcliffe said on a normal working day he had back to back jobs until the sun went down but since the recent weather changes, he's only been getting six or seven jobs a day.

"We've had jobs which we'd do every two or three weeks and they've been pushed to six, seven or eight weeks apart," he said.

"Last year was a lot better and it's just way too dry this year."

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Lauren Murphy, said not only will we see little rainfall, the region will be hit with a heatwave with temperatures expected to rise by the end of the week and through the weekend.

"Sea breezes will help keep conditions comfortable but we're looking at temperatures in the high 20 (degrees) in Hervey Bay and lingering just below 30 degrees in Maryborough," Ms Murphy said.

"Any chance of rain will be on Friday but they'll be more isolated showers so no significant rainfall."

Trai's Gardening and Lawn Maintenance gardener, Trai Christopher, has also felt a struggle with less and less jobs to do.

"We've started pruning hedges and trees and stuff like that and doing a fair bit of outside maintenance," he said.

"Normally we would have had rain by now but we haven't had any yet so it's affected grass growing."

Mr Christopher isn't the only one seeing the positives in a less than impressive situation with Darryl's Garden Maintenance agreeing growth was "slower" but the reduction in growth rates happened each year.