Dual citizenship celebration for siblings

CITIZENSHIP: Alexson Dela Cruz and sister Alexandra receive their citizenship certificates from Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Deputy Mayor Darren Everard. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR siblings and new Australian citizens Alexson and Alexandra Dela Cruz, their new citizenship means loving their country and the opportunities Australia offers.

The pair are from the Philippines and became Australian citizens in a ceremony at Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre yesterday.

Alexandra said she loved her fellow Australians.

“Everyone is so happy and it doesn’t seem like you’re different, you feel like you’re one of them,” she said.

She said as a citizen, she would gladly take on the responsibilities of being an Australian, such as voting.

Her brother, Alexson said being a citizen meant a lot to him.

“It means so much more, just so many benefits and opportunities,” he said.

Alexson said he appreciated Australia’s high education system, praising the effort Australian teachers went to in providing quality learning.

While the COVID-19 crisis meant the ceremony was subject to social distancing, Alexson said the day was special with a positive atmosphere.

Alexandra was thankful that easing restrictions in Queensland and a low number active cases meant the ceremony was able to take place.

“It still feels pretty special,” she said.