Dual Everest champ on outer in Concorde

Trainer Peter Snowden will chase a third Everest with Redzel this campaign. Picture: Jenny Evans

IT says something about the sheer quality of the sprint field that the dual Everest champ Redzel could start the rank outsider for the Group 3 $160,000 Concorde Stakes (1000m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Redzel is among seven entries for the Concorde but already there is a defection with Lightz confirmed as a non-starter. Ladbrokes price assessors framed an early market on the seven sprinters with Lightz rated a $251 chance.

But with Lightz to come out of the race, this leaves Redzel as the outsider at $8 alongside Graff. Nature Strip is the early favourite at $2.10 ahead of Sunlight at $4.60, Pierata $5.50 with unbeaten Zoustyle rated a $7 chance.

The Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Redzel has won the last two Concorde Stakes on the way to his famous back-to-back wins in The Everest.

But Redzel hasn't won a race since The Everest, he is now a seven-year-old and the younger sprinters are snapping at his heels.

Although the Concorde will have only six starters the race is shaping as the highlight of what is a bumper start to the Sydney spring carnival. There are 164 entries for the Randwick meeting including:

# Nine individual Group 1 winners are among 22 nominations for the Group 2 $250,000 Chelmsford Stakes (1600m).

CAN HE GO 3 FROM 3? Redzel for @SnowdenRacing1 is preparing for another defence of #TheTABEverest @royalrandwick on Oct 19, and is set to resume in the Concorde Stakes this Saturday... pic.twitter.com/NhNZXRad0j — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) September 2, 2019

# Trainer Chris Waller has nominated 11 for the Chelmsford as he chases his sixth win in the race in the last eight years.

# Godolphin's Avilius is a dominant $3 favourite for the Chelmsford.

# Boom filly Libertini has been installed at Winx-like odds of $1.35 for the Group 2 $200,000 Furious Stakes (1200m).

# Te Akau Shark, part-owned by Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen, heads betting at $2.80 for the Group 2 $200,000 Tramway Stakes (1400m).

Samadoubt, winner of the Group 1 Winx Stakes last start, has been nominated for both the Chelmsford Stakes and Tramway Stakes but trainer Bjorn Baker has indicated the gelding will contest the 1600m weight-for-age race.

Racing NSW handicappers allocated Samdoubt topweight of 58kg for the Tramway but with that horse to run in the Chelmsford, Te Akau Shark, on 57kg, is expected to carry the number one saddlecloth for his Australian debut.

Meanwhile, Waller's The Everest hopefuls, Arcadia Queen and Enticing Star both trialled impressively in separate 900m heats at Canterbury Park on Monday.

Watch #TheTABEverest hopeful Arcadia Queen hit the line in today's Canterbury Park trial @atc_races. The slot-holders, @cwallerracing and @HugeBowman would be pretty happy with that effort we think 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/uZlBaTDsuY — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) September 2, 2019

Arcadia Queen, under Hugh Bowman, closed late into third placing behind speedy duo Ready To Prophet and Champagne Cuddles.

Enticing Star was ridden by James McDonald to a half length trial from Vivi Valentina and Stradbroke Handicap winner Trekking in a time marginally slower than Arcadia Queen's trial.

The Everest favourite Santa Ana Lane also pleased connections when he worked home into third placing behind Evil Cry in a Cranbourne 800m trial.