Dual world champ Hauser chases Games selection

MATT Hauser's stunning season is coming to a close but the dual world champion will go into Super League Jersey on high alert as he continues to push for a spot at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Hauser is chasing one of two male discretionary spots left for Games and the Super League event today and tomorrow will be one of the Gold Coaster's last chances to put his case forward before Triathlon Australia makes a decision in November.

Hauser is in a four-horse race for the vacant positions along with Rio Olympians Ryan Bailie, Aaron Royle and under-23 world championship bronze medallist Luke Willian.

Hauser has won a junior world title and elite mixed relay world title this year while also experiencing World Triathlon Series and Super League racing for the first time.

Triathlon Australia under-23 coach Dan Atkins said Hauser was in a good position but couldn't afford to take his foot off the gas when he races at Super League Jersey, in the UK's Channel Islands, this weekend.

"The whole list of competitors are going into the end of their season and are pretty calm about it," Atkins said. "I still believe Commonwealth Games selectors are going to be watching these races.

"Matt's the only one who has put on the board consistent relays and hit the benchmark event, which was Hamburg.

"He has got to be in good stead and then winning the world title in such dominating fashion I think he proved he is ready to move to the next level.

"I'd like to think he is still in with a really good shot."

Hauser finished 13th out of 24 athletes as a wildcard at the maiden Super League event at Hamilton Island in March.

This weekend's event will feature both triple mix and eliminator formats over a 300m swim, 5km bike and 2km run course.

Triple mix consists of three stages that change the order of the usual swim, bike, run each time while the slowest competitors will be cut over three more stages in the eliminator.