Dual world record holder returns to region for special breakfast

Eleanor Carey will be visiting Hervey Bay, the same region she got her first physiotherapy job in, as she speaks at the Zonta breakfast for International Women's Day.

WITH its focal point in the movement for women‘s rights, International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8 yearly, and this year, Hervey Bay locals will hear from a two-time record-breaking woman, who holds the region close.

After graduating from university with a Physiotherapy degree, Wide Bay is “where (she) got (her) very first job” and, seven years on, “where (she) started (her) first business.”

So who is this speaker? And why is Wide Bay and International Women’s Day (IWD) so important to her?

Well, adventurer Eleanor Carey is a former Ocean Rower, who in 2018, broke two Guinness World Records:

The first crew of three (male or female) to row the Pacific Ocean. The youngest crew of three (male or female) to row any ocean in the world.

She also became the first Australian woman to row the Pacific Ocean.

noting the importance of regional women and communities sticking together and growing.

Speaking at this year’s Zonta – a global organisation empowering women through service and advocacy – IWD Breakfast, Eleanor says she is “beyond excited” to return.

“The Wide Bay Region is really close to my heart,” she told The Fraser Coast Chronicle.

“The people and the community are just incredible and I am beyond excited to be returning for this International Women’s Day.”

On the theme of “stepping into the unknown,” guests at the breakfast can expect to hear about Eleanor’s adventures across the Pacific, battling the hard times and, how techniques she used out in the Pacific – a “seemingly impossible journey” – can help in regular daily-life activities.

Living in Hervey Bay, a regional community, Eleanor said she believed it was important to help each other.

“When we live in regional or rural communities, I think it is even more important to be connected with each other, to be aware of what others are going through, thinking and feeling,” Eleanor said.

“IWD is such an important opportunity to get together and do that ... it is something we should celebrate,

“As women and as a society we have made such progress, but there is still a ways to go.”

Eleanor will be speaking at Urangan’s Boat Club on March 8, 2021.

Tickets for the IWD Breakfast, hosted by Zonta Club of Hervey Bay, are now sold out.