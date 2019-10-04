Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAVEL: Brock Duffy heading to school in Germany.
TRAVEL: Brock Duffy heading to school in Germany. Contributed
News

Duffy makes the grade at German school

3rd Oct 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Rockhampton's Brock Duffy is one of seven players headed to Germany in 2020 after signing a 12-month contract to play with Holzwickeder SC.

The first-year engineering student will defer to pursue a future in football with a chance to extend studies abroad.

He will play in the U19 division, the fourth tier of German football.

Duffy will attend school from the end of January to June to complete Year 13 (yes 13) in Germany purely to assist with the language barrier.

He will work part time refereeing.

Duffy played in the mini world cup as France last year and he is playing for Germany this year.

fc sport fraser coast sport precinct joeys mini world cup local sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FINALS SCHEDULE: Last day of the Joeys Mini World Cup

    premium_icon FINALS SCHEDULE: Last day of the Joeys Mini World Cup

    News Five days of football action will come to end this afternoon at the Fraser Coast Recreation and Sport Precinct.

    OUR SAY: Greta didn't win anyone over on climate debate

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Greta didn't win anyone over on climate debate

    News I do think think her address was disrespectful

    New future for Maryborough's abandoned Tafe building

    premium_icon New future for Maryborough's abandoned Tafe building

    News 'My priority is jobs we can grow from such a valuable asset'

    Survey circulating to get recipients' views on cashless card

    premium_icon Survey circulating to get recipients' views on cashless card

    News Recipients cannot spend money on alcohol or gambling products